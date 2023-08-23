Locals show support for Tulsa Public Schools

TULSA, Okla. — Ahead of Thursday's Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting regarding the accreditation status of Tulsa Public Schools, some are showing support for the district.

Supporters picked up shirts on Wednesday at Mythic Press. The merchandiser partnered with Magic City Books to sell the shirts as a fundraiser.

One of the purchasers was Don Loveless, a graduate of Memorial High School.

"I anticipate that Ryan Walters is going to decertify Tulsa Public Schools' credentials, and I am not happy about that," said Loveless.

Another man who purchased shirts for his family attended East Central High School. Joshua Baker looked back with fond memories.

"As someone raised at that time by a single mother, the support we got from the school was second to none. It's something that makes me a little misty-eyed because it meant so much to me that they cared," said Baker.



Both Loveless and Baker worry that a lost accreditation status would harm not only students but also Tulsa's economy and job growth.

"Businesses look at healthcare, education, and quality of life," said Loveless.

"Why would any industry partner want to come here when we have a governor and a state superintendent who are actively trying to destroy public education?" asked Baker.

