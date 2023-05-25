Looking back on Tina Turner's Tulsa ties after her passing

TULSA, Okla. — People across the world are remembering the "Queen of Rock".

Tina Turner passed away Wednesday from what sources are saying was a long illness at the age of 83.

Turner's influence reached millions of fans and she even left her mark on Tulsa.

She was the first performance at Ziegfield's theater that used to be at 71st and Sheridan in 1978, according to a Tulsa World article from the 70's. Turner's visit opened the doors for big stars to visit the theater including Ella Fitzgerald, BB King, Ray Charles, Loretta Lynch and more.

Turner also played at the Mabee Center in 1985 as part of her Private Dancer tour to Tulsa in 1985.

You can still read the setlist here.

