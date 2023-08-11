Locals have mixed feelings after safety concerns cancel Pryor's American Legion drag show

PRYOR, Okla. — Nearly 100 tickets had been sold to see Porcelynn's Drag Revue, a fundraiser at American Legion Post 182 on August 12.

However, plans changed.

Post 182 Commander, Tim Lawson, says the non-profit faced community pressure to cancel the event.

Just a mile from the venue is Grace Life Church. On Aug. 3, it made a statement on Facebook, labeling the show as "immoral."

Tim Lawson says they received several messages echoing the church's post. For the first time, they had to hire security for one of their events.

Complaints from the community escalated to the state-level of American Legion. The board decided to cancel the event due to safety concerns.

Shop owners and customers in downtown Pryor had a mix of reactions. One woman said calling off the show was an "answer to prayers," while another said those who disagreed with the event simply did not have to attend.

Even after the cancellation, Lawson said some locals are still not satisfied.

"Some of the comments on social media are hoping that we end up shutting our doors because of this and that we need to have a change in leadership” said Lawson.

Lawson is offering full refunds to ticket holders and said many have donated their refund.

He also said the drag queens will still be paid for the canceled event.

For more information on American Legion Post 182, click here.

