Locals gather to show solidarity with Ukraine

TULSA, Okla — Community members gathered in downtown Tulsa to show their support for Ukraine.

The event was held at the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park, and the plaza was filled with people from all over the area including some that drove in from out of town.

The support rally lasted two hours with multiple different speakers sharing their views on the situation.

They explained why locals should care and the impact this has on both individuals and the country as a whole.

The organizer, Emily DelGrosso, put the event together to show support for her friend who is Ukrainian-American.

She also wanted to show other local Ukrainian-American's that Tulsa stands with them.

“I’ve had a few Ukrainian-Americans reach out that recently migrated that don’t have any connections locally and so they are really excited for the opportunity to meet other people who can relate to them and what they’re going through. I think that will be really great not only for today but for the future to establish those relationships and connections", DelGrosso said.

They want elected officials to support Ukraine by increasing sanctions targeting Russian oligarchs, advocating for the creation of a missile shield over Ukraine, and pushing for Ukraine to receive military support.

