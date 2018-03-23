Local woman says she lost hair while using Monat

CUSHING, Okla. -- A Cushing woman said she started losing her hair while using Monat shampoo.

Toni Kight said she has worked so hard to take good care of her hair and in two and a half months it has gotten in bad condition.

Her hair is 52 inches long. She has not cut it for more than 20 years because of her religion.

"It's like my identity," Kight said.

Now, she is ashamed to wear her hair down.

Kight said she started using Monat Renew Shampoo in October and her hair started falling out.

"I'm having to do it different," Kight said touching her hair. "All these little sprigs are sticking out everywhere and I'm having to put hairspray on them, which I can't stand hairspray."

She asked her friend who sold it to her what was happening to her hair.

"That's a detox thing," Kight said her friend told her. "I pushed on through it and it just kept getting worse and worse."

In December, Kight stopped using the Monat shampoo. She said her hair is now a couple of inches shorter, it has continued to break and she is still getting sores on her head.

The only thing she could figure was causing it was the shampoo.

"I knew I wasn't taking any new medicines," Kight said. "Nothing. Nothing had changed, my diet or anything."

Kight went to a dermatologist and showed the doctor the shampoo she was using. She told the doctor she used it because it was all natural.

"She said 'Poison Ivy is natural too, but you don't rub it on your skin,'" Kight said.

The doctor did note her hair was thinning and told her she would likely start seeing some hair growth in six months. She also prescribed her an antibiotic for the sores on her head.

The FDA is currently looking into 199 adverse event reports concerning Monat's products.

Kight said she has spent many nights crying. She said her hair is her glory.

"I'm glad if people are getting a good outcome," Kight said. "I just didn't."

Kight did join in on one of the class action lawsuits filed against the company.

Monat declined a phone interview and instead released a statement saying a recent inspection by the FDA found no red-flags on the company's ingredient list.

They said they know the facts will ultimately prevail against the attacks being made against their company.

Monat asked us to provide this link to information about their recent FDA inspection and results of the scientific testing on their products.

