Local teams compete against world in FIRST Robotics Championship

TULSA, Okla. — Lions, tigers and robots, that’s what filled the Expo Square Pavilion this weekend for the FIRST Robotic Green Country Championship. Hundreds of high school creators filled the Expo Square to show off their brains, brawn and of course, robots.

“They see the rules and they determine what kind of robots they’re going to create the task at hand,” said Judge, Wes Warner.

This is the second year for the event in Tulsa and attendance doubled not only with fans but also competitors. Six countries and countless states brought in their best for the event. The Robo Lobos is a team from Oklahoma making quite the name for themselves.

“We hit third place at Oklahoma regional down in Shawnee. Kansas City last week, we won Kansas City last week. And right here we’re third place, we’re coming back stronger, we’re going to worlds and we’re ready to hit back harder than ever,” said Siven Panda.

But getting to this point took a lot of teamwork.

“Mr. and Ms. Blackwood have been a really great part of showing us the ropes, showing us how we can get into robotics and you know really build us up as a team and build that family feel to it,” said Panda.

And after each game, it’s back to the drawing board.

“It’s a process, it’s a lot of coming back and forth. Thinking of ideas, what works what doesn’t work. And you know really thinking, thinking ahead what can we do, where have we failed, what can we improve,” said Panda.

And those who know what it takes from start to finish say it’s inspiring to see these young minds work together so well to create the perfect machine.

“It’s a diverse crowd, these aren’t just boys, they aren’t just girls. And they don’t just come from this country, they come from six different countries. You know, here in Tulsa this weekend,” said Warner.

This competition saw nearly 50 teams. Three of them are from right here in Green Country. And all three teams, one from Sapulpa, Broken Arrow and the last from Muskogee will all get a chance to compete for the ultimate bragging rights at Worlds in Houston.

