Local Parkinson's organization working to raise money as cases increase

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is working to raise money as cases of the disease increase.

“Anyone can have Parkinson’s and it can run in families so it’s really important to know more about Parkinson’s disease,” said Jenny Johnson, executive director of the APDA's Oklahoma chapter.

“It’s really important that we’re able to be there for them to provide them with that education because education is power so when you know more you do more."

The APDA provides education, resources, information, and support. Johnson says traditionally every nine minutes someone is diagnosed with the disease, now it’s closer to every six minutes. They’re working to raise money to help the community as the prevalence of the disease increases.

“We’re seeing so many more people being diagnosed,” Johnson said.

Linda Young was diagnosed with Parkinson's.

“It slows us down going anywhere,” Young said.

Much of her life is planned around her disease.

“I wake up at 2:30 in the morning and take my medicine,” Young said. “It’s very intrusive.”

It was after a vacation to England 10 years ago that she knew something wasn’t right.

“I was really having trouble with my muscles,” said Young. “I thought my grandchildren had given me a cold and I was just worn out from that, but it didn’t get better.”

As she’s been battling through the neurodegenerative disorder, she told me groups like the Oklahoma chapter of the APDA have been vital for both information and help.

“If I have a problem, I’ll go look it up in the book or in some of their material because I can usually find a little tip in there that would make it easier for me,” Young said.

Johnson says at the same time they’re seeing more cases, inflation has hit nonprofits hard.

“It’s been a really difficult time,” she said. “For most businesses, they had a product to sell, things to provide the community, but non-profits they run off of the goodness and kindness of people’s hearts in the community and so that’s what we’re really depending on at this point is the community to come out and support APDA.”

They’re hosting their biggest fundraiser Pennies for Pearls on Saturday, Feb. 25. They’ll be raising money to provide education, resources, information and support.

“You’re helping someone get their family member back,” Johnson said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --