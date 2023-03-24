Local organization encourages using green lights to raise awareness on brain injuries

TULSA, Okla. — Kim Hann spent Friday delivering signs for the fourth annual LightsON.

Through the end of March, the Brain Injury Recovery Foundation is encouraging businesses and residents to turn their lights green during the last week of March to raise awareness for brain injuries.

Hann co-founded BrainInjuryRF after her boyfriend, Chris Lieberman, suffered a traumatic brain injury when he fell off a ladder in 2016. Doctors told her Chris would never walk, talk or have a personality again.

“And that I should move back to Tulsa and I should put him in a nursing home and that I should move on with my life,” she added.

Now, that is far from the case. So, they started the foundation to raise hope for others.

“Everyone knows it can happen but no one thinks it will happen to them. I didn’t,” said Lieberman.

They also plan to provide resources unavailable in Tulsa. Chris and Kim had to travel to eight states for proper care. They shared with 2 News renderings of their upcoming neuro rehabilitation center called DEFY. It’s set to open this year.

DEFY stands for “Don’t Ever Forget Yourself," Lieberman said and it is also about sending a message about defying odds.

“Because if you survive and get to our recovery center, you’ve already defied the odds,” he said. “We’re going to help our patients reach their goals.”

Lieberman has always been passionate about bringing new ideas to Tulsa. Before the injury, he co-founded the Center of the Universe Music Festival and the Route 66 Marathon.

While some memories may have escaped him, he remembers the encouragement he would give to first-time runners at the marathon. He gave that encouragement to himself during recovery and shares with other brain injury survivors today.

“It’s not easy, but you can do it. In the end, the result is that you will be stronger, healthier and more confident—which is an incredible way to change yourself. I credit that to why I’m still here.”

If you’d like an awareness sign in your yard or in front of your business, you can request them for free. CLICK for more information on Brain Injury Recovery Foundation and the programs offered.

