Local mochi donut shop opens after being broken into

TULSA, Okla. — A local business is back open today after a thief broke into the store and stole cash and several electronics. The Yang family moved to Tulsa from Michigan last year.

They opened Oki Mochi in November. They sell boba tea and donuts with a unique twist.

“We saw there were a lot of donut shops in Tulsa,” says store owner, Bliong Yang. “We figured we would introduce a new donut to Tulsa… So we introduced mochi donuts to see how it would do.”

Mochi donuts are made with rice flour and tapioca. The Yangs have six children and their shop is a big source of their income. But on Tuesday the shop was the target of a crime

A thief stole their cash drawer, tablets, a laptop, and Yang’s toolbox. Yang says they have filed a police report. But he says the break-in is disappointing because as a small business owner, something like this can really set them back.

“It is disheartening because my wife put the little money we saved up, into opening this shop and to buying all the electronics,” says Yang. “And it having to be replaced, it takes money out of our pocket, and being a small business owner, it’s not like we make a lot of money.”

Oki Mochi was back open on Thursday. Yang says they are working to replace what was stolen and, in the meantime, they’ll continue to serve their customers.

