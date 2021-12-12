Local kids enjoy Tulsa Christmas Parade for the first time

TULSA, Okla. — This year's Tulsa Christmas Parade looked a little more like we're used to.

Thousands of people filling the streets, waving, catching candy and saying hello to Santa and his elves. And for one group, this year is their first Christmas parade experience.

The students at Masterwork Academy say this is something they'll never forget.

“That’s cool and especially there’s a lot of stuff over here and then they throw out candy and then we catch them,” said the students.

Nicole, Aniya, Joe and Jonae came to cheer on their friends on the Masterwork float but stayed for all the fun. They said picking their favorite thing about the parade is tough.

“The Indian tribe, the candy, the fire station trucks, everything I love everything,” said the students.

They said they're glad the parade is now back to normal and they can't wait to come back next year.

