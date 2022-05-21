Local groups raising money at PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla — Local groups and organizations are using the PGA Championship as a way to raise money.

Parents with kids on the Blitz Soccer Academy team ran a concession booth on the course at the PGA Championship to raise money to pay for soccer expenses.

Mike Gentry told 2 News, “10% of all food and beverage comes back to the soccer club parents, 8% of all alcohol also comes back to the parents, and then 100% of the credit card tips".

Gentry is a parent of two daughters involved in the Blitz Soccer Academy.

He estimates their concessions stand at the 10th hole has raised between twenty and twenty-five thousand so far which will help out with the many different expenses.

“Hotels, sometimes airplanes, cleats, uniforms, dues, there’s just a multitude of things, travel expenses, car gas with inflation going up gas prices are soaring so a lot of costs", Gentry said.

The Blitz Soccer Academy isn't the only one taking advantage of the thousands of visitors for the PGA Championship.

A local veterans group has a concessions stand at the eighteenth hole.

While many attendees have all-inclusive tickets for concessions, the founder of The Eagle Ops says that's not stopping some from donating.

Johnathon Shepherd, the founder of the Eagle Ops, said “we’ve got a few individuals even with those bands realize what the organization is about and what we are doing to assist veterans in their transition home and they are donating as well".

For the Eagle Ops, the money will go toward their mission to help veterans transition home.

They do that through things like social activities, helping with VA claims, and healthcare.

“They allow us to create more what we call rally points. Those rally points are social activities like golf like our freedom shoots. Where we actually sponsor 10 veterans to go to the rifle range every single month", Shepherd said.

Both said they are grateful for opportunities like the PGA Championship to raise money for their organizations.

“I’ve been getting here at 4:30 or 5 o’clock in the morning and we are none stop. I love it. it’s exciting and the parents love it. They love giving back", Gentry said.

