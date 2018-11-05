Local funeral home in charge of Beggs teen's services

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. - A local funeral home says they are in charge of the services for a Beggs teen allegedly killed by his mother.

McClendon-Winters Funeral Home says services for Kayson Toliver are pending right now.

As 2 Works for You reported a few days ago, Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office officials said they believe Kayson and his two siblings were shot by their mother Amy Hall.

She is now facing multiple charges, including one count of first-degree murder.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: