Local family wants to raise awareness on severe food allergies

TULSA, Okl.a — The Centers for Disease Control says one in 13 children have a severe food allergy.

That’s two kids per classroom.

2 News Oklahoma caught up with a local boy to talk about the importance of raising awareness of food allergies after a scary allergic reaction.

Perry DeBoer is like most nine-year-old boys.

He likes to be outside and play football and baseball. But Perry is also like the 33 million Americans who had food allergies.

Perry’s mom Kristy says they found out about Perry’s allergies when he was a baby after he had an airborne allergic reaction at the state fair and had allergy tests run.

So Perry and his family must be extra cautious when it comes to food.

The family always carries this kit with them, in case Perry ever encounters something he’s allergic to.

But recently, the family went through a scary incident.

“I was coughing, and I was wheezing, and I couldn’t really breathe,” says Perry. “And my throat was hurting and itching, and I felt terrible.”

Perry was at an event where there were games like a dunk tank and an egg toss.

A food that Perry is highly allergic to.

Kristy says she thinks there was cross-contamination between the different games, and Perry encountered raw egg.

”Finally I called him back over and I said. ‘I think we need to leave’ and as we were walking to the car he said ‘I’m scared my throat hurts,” says Kristy.

Kristy gave Perry his medicine and then took him to urgent care where she then administered epinephrine.

He was then taken to the hospital and monitored for a couple of hours to be sure his allergies were under control after going into anaphylaxis.

A scary moment for the family, but an important reminder that severe food allergies are dangerous.

