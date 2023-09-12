Local departments celebrate National Police Woman Day

TULSA, Okla. — Around 10% of law enforcement officers nationwide are women.

Historians speculate that the first policewoman in America was Marie Owens, when she was hired by the Chicago Police Department in 1891.

In 1910, Alice Wells was hired by the Los Angeles Police Department. Wells is known for fighting for more women to serve as police officers.

Since then, the push for women in law enforcement is tumultuous. Women have been hired solely to meet quotas, face discrimination, silent contempt, sexism at the workplace, and more.

Landmark court cases that helped push for equality in law enforcement include Shpritzer v. Lang, Wells v. Civil Service Commission, and the Joanne Rossi case in Pennsylvania.

A 1971 class-action suit between Veragene Hardy and the City of Oakland Civil Service Board demanded a civil service classification for police officers with the Oakland Police Department that would be open to men and women on an equal basis.

Today, woman serve in all facets of law enforcement. Police departments across Green Country are voicing their appreciation for their female partners in law enforcement.

