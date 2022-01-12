Tulsa convenience store dealing with string of burglaries

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa convenience store is dealing with a string of burglaries.

Employees at the Phillips 66 gas station off 21st and Sheridan say the store has been broken into five times within the last five months. Lead cashier Michelle Corley says the burglars bring in backpacks and large trashcans and then head straight for the cigarettes.

"For people to just break in and steal its just really sad," says Corley.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows all of the burglars coming into the store by breaking one of the windows or smashing through the glass door. Corley says she thinks their location makes them a prime target.

Tulsa police are investigating the burglaries but so far, no arrests have been made.

