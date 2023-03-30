Local business helps people ahead of job interviews

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A local man looking to give back to his community posted a sign at his business, offering a simple gesture. Several months later, the sign is gaining traction on social media with thousands of shares.

Colton Archer was born and raised in Muskogee and owns Archer’s Cleaners. The family business was started by his great-grandpa in 1949. It was passed on to his grandpa, then his father, then he took it over in 2019.

In 2021, Archer posted a sign on his door. The sign says if you’re unemployed, and have a job interview ahead, you can get your outfit cleaned for free.

“It was something that we could do to help and give back in some way,” says Archer.

And almost two years later, the sign is picking up traction on social media. It was posted in a Facebook group and has almost 20 thousand likes and more than three thousand shares. Archer says the city of Muskogee is close-knit, and the residents do what they can to help each other out. He says he wants to do what he can to also help other people out.

“First impressions are a big deal,” says Archer. “So if you are nicely dressed and your clothes aren’t dirty, and nice and pressed, maybe that will change someone’s perspective on who’s actually walking in the door because they probably don’t know their background.”

