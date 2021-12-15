Local business expansion brings jobs to Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — As the impacts of the pandemic ease, the City of Muskogee is adding new jobs.

ID Transportation is expanding and hiring. Owner Mack Parks said they are doubling their fleet, from 18 to 36 drivers. The route ID Transportation takes for deliveries runs right through, so naturally, Parks decided to set up shop there in 2019. But he said convenience isn't the only reason he chose Muskogee as his hub location.

“Muskogee has been friendly to us. We bought land and we’re developing on 24th and Highway 69 in Muskogee. It’s been a friendly city to start our business and run our business in," said Parks.

He said the incentives ID offer are different from traditional trucking companies as well.

“We start all our drivers off at 80 thousand a year, seven paid weeks of paid vacation a year. Most drivers aren’t paid when their truck is in the shop, we pay our drivers when they’re in the shop. For us it makes a safer driver, we’re not ever worried about a driver driving a truck that should be in the shop because they’re afraid to make that paycheck, they know that they have that security,” said Parks.

Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman said he believes this expansion is just the beginning of a business boom.

“We are very fortunate in Muskogee, especially looking at ID Transportation paying the types of wages they’re going to be paying,” said Coleman.

Both say they're eager to get drivers hired and continue the city's growth.

Parks and his father are both veterans as well so all the trucks in the fleet are each decorated to honor military veterans.

if you are interested in applying, Parks said the best bet is to call or email.

