Local bookstores to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day this weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Independent Bookstore Day is this weekend. It's a day celebrated nationally every last Saturday in the month of April. Tulsa's own local independent bookstores are joining in the holiday fun!

Here is a list of all the bookstores that are participating:

Magic City Books



Owned by the Tulsa Literary Coalition which is a nonprofit corporation.

A full range of exclusive Independent Bookstore Day items for free or for sale on a first-come, first-served basis. There will also be book swag given away with each purchase. The bookstore also has literary care packages and virtual events available through its website.

Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day

Located at 299 East Archer Street in Tulsa.

Whitty Books

Opened in July 2018 at the historic Kendall Whittier District.

Exclusive Independent Bookstore Day merchandise will be available. A limited number of swag bags will be given to the first several customers who spend over $25 at the register. Whitty Books merchandise will be on sale as well. Free shipping for online orders on the bookstore's website will also be available to customers that are still more comfortable with staying at home.

Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday

Located at 2407 East Admiral Boulevard in Tulsa.

Fulton Street Books & Café

Founded by Onikah Asamoa-Caesar with the idea the bookstore is a space to call home, build community, and increase literacy.

: A 15% discount will be available for all book purchases. Fulton's has teamed up with other independent bookstores in the area for a limited-edition T-shirt. Pre-orders are on their webite. All proceeds from the t-shirt sales support Tulsa’s independent bookstores.

Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Located at 210 West Latimer Street in Tulsa.

Eleanor’s Bookshop

Founded by two teachers to bring children, teens, and so many others the importance of literacy.

: Offering 20% off all items in-store. Bargain books will be on sale for picture books, board books, and YA novels. A brand new line of Eleanor's Bookshop merchandise will be sold that day. The Gas Petal will also join in to sell signature bouquets of flowers. Customers can also order online and request curbside services if they choose.

Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

Located at 1102 South Lewis Avenue in Tulsa.

Lavender’s Bleu Literacy Market

A one-stop independent children’s bookstore, literacy learning shop, reading tutoring center and story-themed event venue.

: Offering 20% off all regular-priced items, as well as having 40% and 50% off table selections. Hourly giveaways will begin from the time of opening. In-person storytimes will be at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Any customer who spends over $15 can get a free audiobook of their choosing from Libro.fm. Customers can order online and request no-contact curbside services if they choose.

Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Located at 8210 South Harvard Avenue in Tulsa.

