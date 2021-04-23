Local bookstores to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day this weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Independent Bookstore Day is this weekend. It's a day celebrated nationally every last Saturday in the month of April. Tulsa's own local independent bookstores are joining in the holiday fun!
Here is a list of all the bookstores that are participating:
Magic City Books
- Owned by the Tulsa Literary Coalition which is a nonprofit corporation.
- Deals: A full range of exclusive Independent Bookstore Day items for free or for sale on a first-come, first-served basis. There will also be book swag given away with each purchase.
- The bookstore also has literary care packages and virtual events available through its website.
- Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day
- Located at 299 East Archer Street in Tulsa.
Whitty Books
- Opened in July 2018 at the historic Kendall Whittier District.
- Deals: Exclusive Independent Bookstore Day merchandise will be available. A limited number of swag bags will be given to the first several customers who spend over $25 at the register. Whitty Books merchandise will be on sale as well.
- Free shipping for online orders on the bookstore's website will also be available to customers that are still more comfortable with staying at home.
- Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday
- Located at 2407 East Admiral Boulevard in Tulsa.
Fulton Street Books & Café
- Founded by Onikah Asamoa-Caesar with the idea the bookstore is a space to call home, build community, and increase literacy.
- Deals: A 15% discount will be available for all book purchases.
- Fulton's has teamed up with other independent bookstores in the area for a limited-edition T-shirt. Pre-orders are on their webite. All proceeds from the t-shirt sales support Tulsa’s independent bookstores.
- Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday
- Located at 210 West Latimer Street in Tulsa.
Eleanor’s Bookshop
- Founded by two teachers to bring children, teens, and so many others the importance of literacy.
- Deals: Offering 20% off all items in-store. Bargain books will be on sale for picture books, board books, and YA novels. A brand new line of Eleanor's Bookshop merchandise will be sold that day. The Gas Petal will also join in to sell signature bouquets of flowers.
- Customers can also order online and request curbside services if they choose.
- Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
- Located at 1102 South Lewis Avenue in Tulsa.
Lavender’s Bleu Literacy Market
- A one-stop independent children’s bookstore, literacy learning shop, reading tutoring center and story-themed event venue.
- Deals: Offering 20% off all regular-priced items, as well as having 40% and 50% off table selections. Hourly giveaways will begin from the time of opening. In-person storytimes will be at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Any customer who spends over $15 can get a free audiobook of their choosing from Libro.fm.
- Customers can order online and request no-contact curbside services if they choose.
- Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
- Located at 8210 South Harvard Avenue in Tulsa.
Trending Stories:
- Daunte Wright's mother: 'My son should be burying me'; Hundreds gather for funeral
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- Rare moment of bipartisanship as US Senate passes anti-Asian hate crime bill
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- Tulsa veterans organization can't catch a break from break-in, theft
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter