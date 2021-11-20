Local animal rescue hosts grand opening

TULSA, Okla — For 60 years Animal Aid of Tulsa continues to be the voice for those without a voice.

Saturday afternoon, the organization hosted not only a grand opening for their new location but a thrift store sale, adoptions, and outdoor entertainment.

The President of Animal Aid of Tulsa, Michelle Morris, told 2 News that Saturday's event was a huge success.

She said that letting the public know how they can help makes a huge difference in the animal's lives.

“As a result of Tulsa Animal Rescue closing, it places a strain of course on the rescues in Tulsa and the interim. We’ve all stepped up to try to help out in any way that we can and of course we rely on public support to do that", Morris said.

Organizers say they are not accepting any intakes due to how busy they are but are letting the public know that there is a need for more foster homes.

Morris said all proceeds from Saturday's thrift store sale go to the mounting vet bills and other needs for the animals.

Animal Aid said they only rescue sick, injured, or abused animals which all require donations and support.

If you're interested in fostering, adopting, or donating you can visit Animal Aid of Tulsa at their new location at 21st and Sheridan.

For more information about Animal Aid of Tulsa, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --