Loaded gun found in student's backpack at Union 8th Grade Center

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police are investigating a Union 8th grader after the student admitted to carrying a loaded gun in their backpack.

Representatives with Union Public School told 2 News the school was doing a backpack check for something unrelated when they asked the student if there was anything they needed to know about. That is when the student told them about the loaded gun in their school bag.

All parents with students at the 8th Grade Center were informed of the incident at 2:30 p.m.

Police are investigating.

2 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

