Livestock lost in fire at Cashion Schools agricultural barn

CASHION, Okla. (AP) -- Firefighters say a fire that raced through an agricultural barn at a central Oklahoma school district destroyed livestock raised by students.

Cashion Fire Chief Michael Henry says an electrical fire on Saturday destroyed a barn used by the Cashion Schools FFA chapter near the school campus in Cashion, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.

Henry says smoke was pouring out of the barn when firefighters arrived about 3:20 p.m. He says firefighters found heavy smoke inside the barn and extinguished the blaze in about 10 minutes, but the animals inside died of smoke inhalation.

The Oklahoman reports three show hogs, a sheep and a goat raised by students were lost in the blaze.

Officials say donations to help the Cashion Schools FFA will be accepted beginning Monday.

