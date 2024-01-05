LIVE BLOG: Winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — As winter weather updates occur throughout the day, 2 News crews will track the latest information here.

Jan. 4:

3:18 p.m.

Snow/Rain Early Friday

Expect an increase in cloud coverage tonight ahead of our next storm system. This system will bring increasing chances for precipitation late tonight and continuing throughout tomorrow morning with isolated chances by the afternoon. It will start as light rain and eventually a messy transition to a rain/snow mix. The temperatures will be a huge factor on who sees what. Rain is expected near I-40 and south with more of a rain/snow/sleet mix for areas north. Overall, minor impacts are expected.

Your 2 News Weather Team will keep you up to date with all the winter weather forecasts and what to expect this season.

