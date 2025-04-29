LIVE BLOG: Weather damage in Claremore, Grove areas

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News is tracking damage after the first round of severe weather in Green Country.

Meteorologist Emma Landeros tracked storms across Green Country this morning, including a brief tornado warning in Delaware County.

After the storm passed reports of trees down, power outages and roof damage started coming into the newsroom.

The Grove Public School superintendent told 2 News there is no damage at the school, but staff and students are staying at the school to avoid driving because of all the downed power lines in the area.

No injuries reported.

Here's a look at damage in Grove:

In Owasso reports of poles down and outages:

Similar images in Claremore:

2 News will keep updating as we get a better look at damage in the area.