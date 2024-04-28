LIVE BLOG: Tornadoes & heavy rains in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — The 2 News Oklahoma Severe Weather team is tracking a line of severe storms across eastern Oklahoma.

WATCH LIVE:



11:10 p.m.

Oklahoma Emergency Management sent an update after the line of storms moved through western Oklahoma. The emergency operations center is activated due to the storms.

That means OEM is in contact with emergency managers, agencies and organizations to start mobilizing resources.

STORM REPORTS



Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reports injuries and power lines down in Carter County at the Flying J trick stop on Michelin Road. OHP reports additional injuries in Sulphur.

Cotton County Emergency Management reports three to five homes damaged in the Devol area. Numerous trees are down. One storm-related vehicle accident is also reported.

Duncan Emergency Management reports roadway flooding in the City of Duncan. Stephens County Emergency Management reports Clarity Creek in Duncan is close to overflowing. US 81 is closed near Elder Ave. due to flooding.

Garfield County Emergency Management reports two homes damaged in the Hillsdale area.

Grant County Emergency Management reports numerous trees damaged or down.

Kay County Emergency Management reports three to four structures were damaged by storms earlier this evening northwest of Newkirk. Numerous trees and power poles were down. Two vehicle accidents were a result of the storms. Heavy rain also caused flooding on area roads.

Lincoln County Emergency Management reports debris and damage in the Davenport and Sparks areas.

Marlow Emergency Management reports roadway flooding on Highway 81 and E. Apache Ave.

McClain County Emergency Management reports damage west of Goldsby along Highway 74B.

Midwest City Emergency Management reports at least one structure damaged and multiple powerlines and limbs down.

Payne County Emergency Management reports damage to trees and outbuildings near Lone Chimney.

Tillman County Emergency Management reports flash flooding north of Grandfield. Numerous powerlines are down.

REPORTING DAMAGE

Anyone impacted by the storms can report damages to their property at damage.ok.gov. Reporting damage helps local and state emergency managers better coordinate response and recovery efforts. People can report damage to homes, businesses or agriculture through the online survey.