LIVE BLOG: Tornado reported in Barnsdall

TULSA, Okla. — The 2 News Severe Weather Team is tracking severe storms including tornadoes in Green Country.
WATCH LIVE:
Storm Damage in Bartlesville
Washington County Emergency Management reports both lanes of HWY 75 are blocked due to debris.
10:40 p.m.
Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative is reporting scattered outages, with approximately 455 homes without power, they have crews on the way to restore power.
10:15 p.m.
PSO is reporting 4,200 power outages overall and 2,254 outages in Bartlesville.
9:54 p.m.
A suspected EF2 or EF3 tornado hit Barnsdall, the second time the town got hit this season, damage is being reported.
9:45 p.m.
Washington County Emergency Management confirmed a suspected tornado near Onion Prairie Road and Highway 123.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram