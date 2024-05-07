Watch Now
LIVE BLOG: Tornado reported in Barnsdall

Damon Lewis
Posted at 9:55 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 23:43:25-04

TULSA, Okla. — The 2 News Severe Weather Team is tracking severe storms including tornadoes in Green Country.

WATCH LIVE:

Storm Damage in Bartlesville

Washington County Emergency Management reports both lanes of HWY 75 are blocked due to debris.

10:40 p.m.

Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative is reporting scattered outages, with approximately 455 homes without power, they have crews on the way to restore power.

10:15 p.m.

PSO is reporting 4,200 power outages overall and 2,254 outages in Bartlesville.

9:54 p.m.

A suspected EF2 or EF3 tornado hit Barnsdall, the second time the town got hit this season, damage is being reported.

9:45 p.m.

Washington County Emergency Management confirmed a suspected tornado near Onion Prairie Road and Highway 123.

