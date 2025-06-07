LIVE BLOG: Suspected tornado damage in McAlester, flooding closes roads in Skiatook

Saturday 8:06 a.m.

McAlester

Severe weather swept through McAlester early on the morning of June 7th.

The suspected tornado left damaged buildings behind.

From Derrick James

The Jefferson Highway organization canceled planned events in McAlester after the storm.

2 News Oklahoma crews are on the way to the area and will update as we learn more.

Skiatook

Street flooding forced Skiatook police to close roads.