LIVE BLOG: Suspected tornado damage in McAlester, flooding closes roads in Skiatook

Saturday 8:06 a.m.

McAlester

Severe weather swept through McAlester early on the morning of June 7th.

The suspected tornado left damaged buildings behind.

The Jefferson Highway organization canceled planned events in McAlester after the storm.

2 News Oklahoma crews are on the way to the area and will update as we learn more.

Skiatook

Street flooding forced Skiatook police to close roads.

Due to flooding, the following roads are currently CLOSED:
  • Highway 20 – Both Eastbound and Westbound lanes from the Highway 20 & Highway 11 intersection toward Highway 75 are closed due to water over the roadway.
  • 136th Street – Eastbound from the Highway 11 & 136th St intersection is also closed due to flooding.
An alternative route is 52nd Street if you are going to Tulsa.

Please DO NOT attempt to walk or drive through high, fast-moving water. It is extremely dangerous and can sweep vehicles and people away quickly.

We will provide updates as conditions change. Stay alert, stay safe, and avoid all flooded areas.

