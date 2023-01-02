Watch Now
LIVE BLOG: Severe weather expected Monday afternoon

Posted at 12:16 PM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 15:25:11-05

TULSA, Okla. — The 2 News Oklahoma Severe Weather team is tracking the threat of severe weather across Green Country on Monday afternoon.

Damaging wind and hail are the primary threats; However, there is a low tornado risk as well! The tornado risk will be even higher in southeast Oklahoma— here's the full forecast:

Much Quieter Conditions for Tuesday

