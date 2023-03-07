LIVE BLOG: Oklahomans to vote on recreational marijuana

7 a.m.
Polls are open across the state
—-
Voters across the state will decide if recreational marijuana is legal in Oklahoma today.
March 7 is a special election for state question 820. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Here's what you need to know before you go vote.
2 News Oklahoma offered coverage of both sides of the issue leading up to the vote, including a closer look at the expungement process included in the state question.
Tulsa attorney explains sentence reversal element of SQ820
A dispensary owner also talked to 2 News about what the legalization would mean for her:
Tulsa marijuana shop owner discusses vote to legalize recreational cannabis
