LIVE BLOG: Oklahomans to vote on recreational marijuana

Polls are open across the state

Voters across the state will decide if recreational marijuana is legal in Oklahoma today.

March 7 is a special election for state question 820. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Here's what you need to know before you go vote.

2 News Oklahoma offered coverage of both sides of the issue leading up to the vote, including a closer look at the expungement process included in the state question.

Tulsa attorney explains sentence reversal element of SQ820

A dispensary owner also talked to 2 News about what the legalization would mean for her:

Tulsa marijuana shop owner discusses vote to legalize recreational cannabis

