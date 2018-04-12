Legendary Jenks football coach Allan Trimble announces retirement

10:13 AM, Apr 12, 2018
42 mins ago

Legendary Jenks coach Allan Trimble announces retirement

Legendary Jenks football coach Allan Trimble announced his retirement Thursday morning.

Trimble racked up 242 wins and 13 state titles in his tenure as coach. 

Watch his full retirement news conference in the video player above. 

