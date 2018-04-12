Legendary Jenks football coach Allan Trimble announces retirement

Fair
Legendary Jenks coach Allan Trimble announces retirement
Legendary Jenks football coach Allan Trimble announced his retirement Thursday morning.
Trimble racked up 242 wins and 13 state titles in his tenure as coach.
