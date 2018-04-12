Legendary Jenks football coach Allan Trimble announces retirement

Fire Weather Watch issued April 12 at 4:11AM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Creek, Okfuskee, Osage, Pawnee

Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 4:03AM CDT expiring April 13 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington

Lake Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 3:43AM CDT expiring April 12 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain

Fire Weather Watch issued April 12 at 2:47AM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Carter, Cleveland, Garfield, Garvin, Grant, Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie

Fire Weather Watch issued April 11 at 9:59PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Osage, Pawnee

Fire Weather Watch issued April 11 at 9:14PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Jefferson, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Stephens

Fire Weather Watch issued April 11 at 11:08AM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Carter, Cleveland, Garfield, Garvin, Grant, Jefferson, Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Stephens