LIV tournament brings business to local restaurants

TULSA, Okla. — The final day of the Liv golf tournament has wrapped up but not before local businesses felt the impact of the thousands of spectators who came to watch their favorite golfers.

The kitchen manager at PJ'S Bar and Grill says they've opened at 9:30 a.m. this week, catching customers, before they get here to the tournament.

The owner of Ridge Grill and Ridge Cantina says he's also had to have all hands on deck with the influx in customers the area has seen.

But he also says it's not just this area that's benefitting from golf lovers.

"It has brought a lot of customers to Tulsa,” says Mir Khezri “Bussing people to ORU, then golf and back. So folks around there are going to get a lot of business so it's great for Tulsa.”

