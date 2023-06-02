LIST: Pride events to be held across Green Country in June

TULSA, Okla. — June is Pride Month — which honors the 1969 Stonewall riots and works to achieve equity for LGBTQ+ Americans.

Events are being held across Green Country. If you'd like to celebrate this month, here are some events lined up.

If you know of an event not included in this list, email us at news@kjrh.com.



June 3 - Let's Go Y'ALL!: Studio 66 and the BOK Center are teaming up for a disco block party. DJ's will be spinning tunes from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Food trucks, a bar and lounge area, photo ops and a mechanical bull will all be part of the party. Held at 3rd and Denver, event organizers are calling this the Pride Month kick-off event. For tickets, click here.

June 6 - Teen Maker Day: Make With PRIDE!: From 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., bring you 6th-12th graders to the Tulsa City-County Library for a teen-friendly tutorial on 3D printers, laser engravers, vinyl cutter. The teens will be able to craft unique LGBTQ+ themed trinkets. To learn more about the event, click here.

June 10 - Drag Brunch: Elote Cafe & Catering is hosting a Drag Brunch from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The brunch is a historic event at the restaurant and will host several Drag Queens. To get tickets for either the 11 a.m. show or the 1 p.m. show, click here.

June 10 - Alistair's Guyz & Dollz Ride with Pride: For a 21+ event, visit the Hedge at 10 p.m. for their Pride show. Four performers are scheduled and DJ DEC will be providing the soundtrack of the evening. The entry fee is $10. To learn more, click here.

June 15 - The Wizard of Oz Pride Show!: Visit one of Tulsa's few LGBTQ+ nightclubs, Club Majestic, for a great show starting at 9:30 p.m. For more, click here.

June 17 - Pride Bar Crawl: Check out seven different local bars during a Pride-themed bar crawl. Bar 46, Elote Cafe & Catering, Inner Circle Vodka Bar, Rabbit Hole Bar and Grill, The Hunt Club, The Max Retropub and the Tulsan Bar are all participating. The crawl begins at 4 p.m. To buy tickets, click here.

June 23 - Rainbow Run: Get a workout in with the Rainbow Fun Run and 5k to support Tulsa Pride and Oklahomans for Equality. The run starts on Fourth Street, turns left on Boston Avenue, and then a U-turn at Mercury Lounge. To sign up for the run, click here.

June 24 - Tulsa Pride Parade: This is the big event of the month. Downtown will transition into one big Pride celebration with floats and performances from all corners of the community. It kicks off at 6 p.m. (Keep an eye out for 2 News while we walk in the parade). To learn more, click here.

June 25 - Pride in the Park: The last event of Tulsa Pride 2023 is a relaxing afternoon at the Guthrie Green. The event runs from noon-5 p.m. Food trucks, vendors and youth and drag performances will be at the event. For more information, click here.

