List of Tulsa area restaurants open on Christmas Day 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Many restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day so workers can spend time with their families. For those who don't want to cook, you're in luck. Some restaurants in the Tulsa area are open, but some will require reservations.

The following restaurants will be open on Christmas Day:

Stutts House of Barbecue, 2021 E. Apache St., will be serving a Christmas dinner featuring turkey, prime rib and quail, with all the fixings, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Texas de Brazil, 7021 S. Memorial Drive, in Woodland Hills Mall, will open at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day to serve its regular menu of fire-grilled meats carved at your table.

Won Korean BBQ & Hot Pot, 7407 S. Memorial Drive, will be serving its regular menu from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

India Palace, 6963 S. Lewis Ave., will be open regular hours Christmas Day, servicing its full menu of authentic Indian foods.

Mandarin Taste, 9107 S. Sheridan Road, will be open regular hours on Christmas.

Black Bear Diner, 9026 E. 71st St., will be serving a Christmas dinner beginning at 11 a.m., featuring a choice of turkey, ham or prime rib, served with a choice of soup or salad, along with cornbread muffin, red-skinned mashed potatoes and gravy, house-made cornbread stuffing, Italian green beans and a slice of pumpkin pie.

Kirin Asian and Sushi Cuisine, 8041 S. Mingo Road, will be open during regular hours on Christmas Day.

Red Lobster, 4525 E. 51st St. and 6728 S. Memorial Drive will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Apple Barrel Cafe, 9701 E. 61st St., will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Day.

The New Royal Dragon, 6528 E. 101st St., will be open regular hours on Christmas Day.

Blue Coast Juicy Seafood, 8215 E. 71st St., will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.

