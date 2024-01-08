Lily Gladstone voted most likely to win Oscar in high school

TULSA, Okla. — Lily Gladstone made history as the first Native actress to win Best Actress in a Motion Picture at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7.

She won the award for her role in "Killers of the Flower Moon" — a film depicting the gruesome murders of the Osage for their oil rights in the 1920s.

Gladstone was overjoyed to win the award, saying the award is for "every little res kid, every little urban kid, every little native kid out there who has a dream to see themselves represented, and our stories told by ourselves in our own words."

Mountlake Terrace High School TEMPO yearbook

While it was a historic award, it appears her high school in Washington predicted Gladstone's success.

In 2004, Mountlake Terrace High School voted Gladstone as Most Likely to Win an Oscar Award.

2 News reached out to Mountlake Terrace High School to get their reaction to the award.

"Students, staff and our entire school community are incredibly proud of Lily and wish her all the best during the upcoming awards season and beyond. She is truly a treasure," said a spokesperson for the school.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

