Lights on in Green Country: Where to go see holiday lights in 2021

TULSA, Okla. — Lights are going up on homes and throughout Green Country cities for the holiday season.

Outside of the spectacular light displays that Oklahomans put up on their own homes, several cities and organizations hold their own "Lights On" events in the days leading up to Christmas Day.

Here are some events that people can go out to see this year:

Rhema Christmas - Broken Arrow

Horse-and-buggy rides, hot chocolate and hot dogs come along with nearly 3 million lights at Rhema Bible Church's annual display.

The Rhema Christmas display begins at Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. and continues each night from 5:30 to 11:30 through Jan. 2.

Find more information here.

Garden of Lights - Muskogee

A drive-through holiday light display makes Honor Heights Park in Muskogee glow during the holiday season.

Families drive through the lights beginning Thanksgiving Day and gates will open at 5:30 p.m. through New Year's Day.

Gates close at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Admission is $5 per car and $10 per bus or passenger van.

Woolaroc Wonderland of Lights - Osage County

The Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve southwest of Bartlesville is again putting on its Wonderland of Lights event featuring 750,000 lights on its historic ranch.

Lights will be turned on Friday, Nov. 26 and be on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 19.

The usual drive to campus will be reversed and the event will feature wagon rides cookies and hot cocoa in the lodge.

Admission is $6 for adults and $1 for children 12 and under.

Lights On at Utica Square - Tulsa

One of Tulsa's traditional light displays begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving where viewers can visit with Santa and count down to the lights coming on.

This is Utica Square's 54th Annual Lights On ceremony.

Gathering Place Winter Wonderland - Tulsa

Tulsa's Gathering Place will transform into a "Winter Wonderland" from Dec. 17 to Dec. 26 with thousands of lights throughout the park.

There will be seasonal performances, caroling, festive food and holiday drinks.

The event will also include rides on the Winter Wonderland Express and a chance to take family photos with Santa Claus.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --