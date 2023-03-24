Lightning strike starts Muskogee house fire

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A lightning strike started a fire that badly damaged a home in Muskogee. The home is unrecognizable from the dream retirement property Michael and Amy Miller custom built.

“It was just unreal how much it was and how quick it went,” said Michael Miller. “It was terrible.”

The Millers only lived inside their home in the Grandview 7 neighborhood for 6 months. Now, a layer of char covers the living room, dining room, and kitchen. There’s shattered glass from broken windows all over the property, and broken bricks show the exact spot on the roof the lightning struck.

“It’s our retirement dream,” said Miller. “We’ve been saving and doing the best we could for so long we were just coming to be with family.”

Neighbor, Greg Thayer, sent 2 News Oklahoma video of the strike from Thursday afternoon. The smoke built up quickly and neighbors ran to see if the Millers were okay.

“They ran into the danger trying to make sure we weren’t in danger,” said Miller.

Thankfully, they weren’t inside at the time.

“We turned the corner and saw the fire trucks, then all of a sudden we couldn’t see the fire trucks because of the smoke,” said Miller.

Friday afternoon Michael went inside to see what could be saved. He found a military medal, an award, and even a few bibles.

“She set the bibles down,” said Miller. “The couch is completely burnt, but the bibles survived.”

The Millers say as they work with insurance to see what’s next, they’re most grateful for their lives.

“We survived,” said Miller. “That’s the biggest blessing.”

The Millers are staying at a hotel right now while family members try to find them a rental place. You can donate here.

