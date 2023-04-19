Library closure impacts the community

TULSA, Okla. — In light of yesterday’s shooting at the Rudisill Regional Library, the library was closed today. 2 News Oklahoma spoke with a local teacher who tutors at the library and another woman who stopped by to pick something up.

Both say a library’s closure can impact the community. Tanna Henderson grew up in Tulsa and has lived here for about 30 years. She has been a teacher for 18 years.

Henderson also says she goes to Rudisill Library often and the community will feel the impact of the closure until it reopens.

“I and another teacher go there to tutor kids,” says Henderson. “We get the rooms, and they get on computers. They have meetings and gatherings at the library so it’s a very important place for the kids and the community because that’s like a gathering place.”

Jenny Webber stopped by Rudisill Library this afternoon.

“I just kind of stared at the notification on the doors and just thought, ‘I wonder why it would be closed?” says Webber.

Webber also says libraries are vital to communities. Right now, there is no reopening date for the library.

