Leon Russell memorial shown in Tulsa

TULSA - A memorial has been setup for Oklahoma music legend Leon Russell.

A statue of Tulsa's Mayor of Rock and Roll was unveiled.

It's located at Memorial Park Cemetery near 51st and Memorial.

A committee raised more than $42,000 to fund the monument, which included a $5,000 donation from Elton John.

Russell died in 2016.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: