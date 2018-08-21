Lee Elementary renamed Council Oak Elementary

TULSA - Tulsa Public School's school board confirms they have voted to rename Lee Elementary to Council Oak Elementary.

The decision comes after months of debate.

The Council Oak tree plays a huge role in Tulsa's founding when the first settlers of what is now the Muscogee Creek Nation came to the area.

The name of the tree and its significance to Tulsa will now be honored and memorialized at 21st and Cincinnati, which is where Lee Elementary sits.

