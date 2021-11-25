Leave public park plants alone or receive a citation

TULSA, Okla. — The River Parks Authority is warning the public that it’s illegal to take plants or trees from city parks.

This after they say they found a couple doing just that at Turkey Mountain.

Turkey Mountain is a popular place to enjoy the outdoors and walking trails.

But the River Parks Authority says it’s not a place for you to take what you want including the trees and bushes.

“It’s almost rule number one in the city ordinances under the parks management. It’s title 26 and section 102 says don’t take plants from the park. That’s how important it is,” Ryan Howell with River Parks Authority said.

Howell says recently he found a couple removing trees and seedlings for their home garden and they weren’t aware it was illegal.

“This is a place for all and so everything here is for the enjoyment of all," Howell said. "If you take that home to enjoy it privately then that's not fair to everybody else.”

Even something like a pine cone, no matter if it’s on the ground or in the tree, is illegal to take.

“Those pine cones have seeds inside of them and those seeds help feed the wild life. So when you take those seeds away from Turkey Mountain, you’re literally taking the food of the wildlife out of here,“ Howell said.

The city code covers all public parks and all plant life from saplings to seeds to branches.

Howells says with permission from private land owners you might be able to take plants there but ultimately, he suggests you find out the type of plant you like at the park and buy it at a local nursery.

