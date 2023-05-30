Lawsuits allege Ryan Walters violated former employees 1st amendment rights

TULSA, Okla. — Two lawsuits filed in federal court allege the Oklahoma Superintendent and his chief policy advisor violated the first amendment rights of two former employees.

The two former employees allege that Ryan Walters and Matt Langston, acting in individual capacities, did "wrongful and retaliatory termination in violation of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution."

Cheryl McGee said she was employed by the Oklahoma Department of Education from 2019 until May 25, 2023 when she was terminated. Matthew Colwell said he was employed by the Oklahoma Department of Education from 2022 until May 26, 2023 when he was terminated.

They lawsuits allege that Walters makes all the decisions for the hiring and firing of employees and Langston is the Chief Policy Advisor of Administrative Services. They say Walters had an email sent to all employees threatening all employees with termination if any employee 'leaked' internal documents to the press. The email included a line stating: "To recap, any employee found leaking information to the press will face immediate termination."

They allege Langston publicly stated he prepared this email in a format so he could trap employees. They said the email both intimidated and chilled the first amendment rights of employees. They also say it was retaliation against employees who shared information about matters of public concern with members of the press or outside officials.

McGee's lawsuit included language of the email sent to her terminating her employment:

"We regret to inform you that your employment with the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) is being terminated immediately. This decision has been made due to a breach of confidentiality by leaking internal agency emails to the media. Our medial policy clearly outlines employees should not engage with the media directly but instead redirect inquiries to the designated press secretary. Despite these clear guidelines and a prior email communication explicitly stating the leaking agency emails would result in termination, we have confirmed that you have violated these policies by disclosing internal agency emails to the press without authorization."

Both former employees say their actions were as citizens, not employees and the termination is due to the expression of their first amendment rights.

The suits were filed in federal court on May 30th.

