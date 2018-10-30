Laws set to become official in Oklahoma on Nov. 1

Several Oklahoma laws go into effect Nov. 1. Here are a few that could impact your family.

Churches and places of worship will be included in the "stand your ground law."



This means worshipers can use lethal force against intruders or attackers without getting in criminal trouble.



Sex offenders can no longer live within 2,000 feet of their victim. A case in Bristow sparked the change, where a woman's sex offender was released from jail and moved next door to her.



Doctors can only prescribe you a week's worth of painkillers at a time. It's the latest law in the effort to curb addiction rates.



Adoption agencies that receive state money will now be able to operate on their religious beliefs. Gov. Mary Fallin says this doesn't ban gay couples from adoption or foster care in the state, but opponents say it is discriminating against same-sex couples.



Just a week after some of the biggest lottery jackpots in history, there’s a big change on how you buy tickets. Starting Thursday, you won't have to carry cash to play the odds, you can use a debit card.



And a popular Christian song and movie is getting a permanent spot in Oklahoma. “I Can Only Imagine" will be the official inspirational state song. Part of the movie released earlier this year was shot in Oklahoma.