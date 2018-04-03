Lawmakers react to rally at the Oklahoma State Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Oklahoma lawmakers met with teachers and education supporters at the State Capitol Monday.

2 Works For You spoke with Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso ;Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Depew ; Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee about the plans moving forward.

Sen. Dossett:

”If this is going to work it has to be longer than a rally. School districts have to say we’re serious. We need to find the revenue to invest in our kids to make sure that our teachers can properly prepare them for the future,”

Rep. Frix:

”I think it’s a great first step in the right direction, but teachers are up here this week and I share their concern they want a long term solution and don’t want to have to come up here every single year to fight for this funding,”

Rep. Hilbert:

”We didn't get in this hole overnight and we’re not going to get out of it overnight, so it’s time we put a plan together to do just that,"

