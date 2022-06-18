Lawmakers lock horns over inflation relief

TULSA, Okla. — We're less than two weeks until the primary election, dozens of lawmakers at every level are fighting to win or keep their seats.

Even still, most state lawmakers aren't on the campaign trail. Instead, they're locking horns with one another in a dramatic special session called by governor Kevin Stitt to help Oklahomans handle crushing inflation.

After an unprecedented week at the capitol, the ball is now in the senate's court. On Wednesday, representatives quickly approved an array of tax-cutting bills, lobbed those across the hall and adjourned.

But senators weren't happy about it. They also adjourned without considering a single one. Now I'm told they've created a special task force called the "tax reform working group."

“The goal is to have options that are real, that work, that are win-win for the constituent, the taxpayer, win for the state and a win right now,” chair of the group, Senator Dave Rader.

The "Tax reform working group" is scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss tax incentive options to combat inflation right now and down the road.

“This group is going to come out with options for the short term and options long term. That’s what we’re supposed to do,” Sen. Rader said.

Meanwhile, the house and senate did agree on some spending. More than 90-million dollars in federal COVID relief funds will be paid out across the state including right here in northeastern Oklahoma.

