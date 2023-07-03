Law enforcement urges safety for holiday boaters

KEYSTONE LAKE, Okla. — As boaters flock to the lakes for the long holiday weekend, law enforcement agencies are working to make sure everyone is safe.

“Calm lake, nice sunrise,” said Mike Adkins.

It’s the peacefulness of the morning water that brought fisherman Mike Adkins to Keystone Lake on Monday morning.

“Came out this morning to enjoy the weather and the lake before it got too busy to catch some fish,” said Adkins.

As Adkins was packing up, David Montgomery and his crew were putting their boat on the water.

“We try to find a secluded area where it’s nice and quiet and you don’t hear anything but the wind, just nothing but that stillness,” said David Montgomery.

After enduring the busy crowds over the weekend, Montgomery was out on Monday morning hoping for a bit more peace.

“It was crazy,” said Montgomery. “Every camp site, every inch of cut grass on the beach had tents on it every you look. There were people everywhere here.”

Area lakes and rivers are seeing big crowds for the long holiday weekend. It has law enforcement agencies, like the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Grand River Dam Authority Police, keeping a close eye on the water. OHP’S Marine Enforcement Division is focused on impaired boating. They say in the last week, the agency had 3 Boating Under the Influence (BUI) arrests on Oklahoma lakes. OHP says they’re seeing more BUI’s this year than last year.

OHP says alcohol is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater fatalities. They say along with the arrests, they had a serious injury crash involving alcohol over the last week.

GRDA Police say they’re out in full force for patrols and assisting boaters It’s all about having a safe outing.

“Making sure that you all have your life preservers on the boat,” said Adkins. “Having a responsible driver someone that’s not out here drinking and boating.”

“Approved flotation devices, signal devices, marker lights on your boats,” said Montgomery.

For Adkins and Montgomery, it’s all about having a good time and making it home safely.

