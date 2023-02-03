Law enforcement agencies continue patrol, despite weather conditions

TULSA, Okla. — While you may see fewer vehicles on the road during freezing weather, you will still see patrol vehicles.

2 News Oklahoma rode along with deputy Justin Anderson with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and discussed how weather can impact their job. Deputy Anderson is from Sperry and has worked with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years.

“I like helping people,” says Deputy Anderson. “I think that’s why. I think that’s a big reason a lot of people get into it. They like helping people.”

While businesses across the area closed for a snow day, and some people stayed home, Deputy Anderson didn’t get the day off. Deputies still patrol the streets and still respond to call

“When it comes to calls, we still respond to everything... We have to go to everything. But just like everybody else we have to slow down.”

Anderson says it’s just as risky for deputies to be out driving as it is for the public. He says on icy days like today the danger of pulling someone over increases.

“It can be dangerous on the law enforcement or the person that’s being pulled over because other people that are driving,” says Deputy Anderson. “They see the lights, the react and it can either crash themselves or crash into you.”

He also says deputies must prepare for this weather especially since there is always a chance of getting stuck out on a call for hours at a time. Oklahoma does have a move-over law, so if you are ever coming up on a vehicle with flashing lights, you are required to slow down, or move over.

