Late son's truck stolen, returned to family

TULSA - A missing truck that belonged to a Tulsa's family son, who passed away in 2004, has been found and returned.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's office said a man claimed he bought the truck off someone in Turley Friday night for $120.

Deputies said the buyer called Monday and returned the truck.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: