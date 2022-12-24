Last minute shoppers in full force ahead of Christmas

TULSA, Okla. — Christmas will be here in two days! And despite the cold, those last-minute shoppers are out in full force.

While Santa’s elves are hard at work putting those finishing touches on gifts, shoppers are scrambling to finish theirs too. Ida Red is a Tulsa favorite and always a hot spot for gift-seekers. Erika Ryan is one of those last-minute shoppers.

“I got some coasters, a mug, some stocking stuffers,” said Ryan.

Ryan said her last-minute gift search has become somewhat of a tradition.

“I’m notorious for last minute shopping and I like supporting local, so I’d rather come here than go out to like Target or Walmart or order online,” said Ryan.

Another couple said they're on the hunt at Ida Red for their own family tradition.

“We are looking for a gift for white elephant for his family’s Christmas,” said Molly Commer and Jeremy Herrfeldt

But this couple said they're torn on whether or not last-minute shopping is a good idea.

“He didn’t tell me about it until like yesterday. Yeah, I dropped the ball. I dropped the ball. So, it’s not my fault. I know,” said the couple.

But Jeremy Herrfeldt said he actually waits until the last minute for a reason.

“Most of the stores are sold out so I have less of a choice to make so I just take whatever I can,” said Herrfeldt.

Other shoppers were busy returning items but there were still quite a few filling their baskets with last minute gifts. Some say it’s the way to go while others say getting it done early leads to less stress on the big day.

Whether you’re a last-minute shopper or not, some stores around the metro will still be open this weekend to help you cross off those final Christmas wish lists. Ida Red, Amber Marie, Decopolis and Josey Records are just a few local businesses open on Christmas Eve.

