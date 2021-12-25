Last minute shoppers hit local shops

TULSA, Okla. — The streets of Tulsa are filled with shoppers grabbing those last minute gifts on Christmas Eve.

Izzy Nguyen is one of those shoppers. She said she still has several gifts to buy for several people and to do it, she's going local.

“I’m kind of looking for last minute gifts for my dad’s stocking stuffers, for my mom’s stocking stuffer, something to add onto my brother’s gifts. Just little knick knacks that they’d like," said Nguyen.

Ida Red is a popular store for the knick knacks she's looking for. Ida Red manager Kirby Taylor said this year has been the busiest she's seen it in a while. She said the store is always busy, especially during the holidays but this year it seems more and more people are coming in.

“I think it’s been a bit busier this year actually. Why do you think that is? That’s a great question, I don’t know but we’re loving it either way,” said Taylor.

Taylor said Ida Red is the perfect place to get those unique gifts. She said they have something for everyone and every budget.

Nguyen said she chose Ida Red to snag her gifts because it's a local shop and the gifts are more heartfelt. If you procrastinated this year on the holiday shopping, maybe a nice card with an IOU will keep you off the naughty list.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --