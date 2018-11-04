Last minute push for votes before Election Day

GREEN COUNTRY - Teachers are hitting the pavement this evening, encouraging voters across Green Country to visit the polls on Tuesday.

Teachers will be dropping off packets to remind people in neighborhoods of their voting locations and the impact of your ballot this election season.

Several teachers say the state has made progress since April's teacher walkout, as seen by the many educators running for office this season.

But they're going door to door this evening to remind people there's still work to be done on campuses.

Many teachers are supporting candidates on both sides of the aisle... As long as they're voicing a commitment to issues like funding and staffing classrooms.

"it's amazing how much we have in common when we talk about education. That's why we've really been able to approach it as a non-partisan issue and work for candidates on both sides of the aisle. Because what they're hearing at the door is the same concerns that teachers have."

Teachers are encouraged by the volumes of people that have already voted... And the boost in registration for this election.

They believe in Oklahoma that can largely be tied to the walkout... And education inspiring people to find their voice.

As far as the potential for another teacher walkout, the educators we spoke with say that will largely depend on how this election turns out.

But just two days away from Election Day, they're feeling hopeful.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: