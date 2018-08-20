Larry Nassar being housed in Oklahoma after Arizona prison assault

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar is now in Oklahoma.

Nassar was in prison in Tucson, Arizona, but was moved to the Oklahoma Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City. It is unclear where he will be placed after being held in Oklahoma.

According to his attorneys, Nassar was assaulted last month, right after being placed in general population at the Arizona federal prison.

Nassar is serving up to 175 years in prison after more than 150 women said he sexually abused them.

